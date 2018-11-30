Reps to stop Health Ministry from importing, distributing equipment to hospitals

By Davis Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—: The House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions has said that it would stop the Ministry of Health from importing and distributing health equipment to government hospitals.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Betty Apiafi, who spoke at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, during an oversight function of the health committee, said it is wrong for health ministry to impose equipment on hospitals, stating that government hospitals should be allowed to decide the facilities they need.

Apiafi said the hospitals ought to be allowed to place priority on the medical equipment they need and not the ministry deciding and imposing them on the hospitals.

She added that such impositions are the reason there are many abandoned medical equipment in government hospitals, noting that before equipment are purchased there is also need for training of personnel to man them.

Apiafi also frowned at the level of mosquito infestation in UPTH, noting that serious actions need to be taken to end the menace.

She said: “Over the years we have had this issue of mosquitoes. A lot of patients, even staff of the hospital have written us complaining of the menace. They say when a patient comes here they leave with malaria.

“We agreed on how to sort out one of the construction error. They have tunnels where they passed the cable they used for electrification. The tunnel houses mosquitoes, so we are looking out how to close down those tunnels.”