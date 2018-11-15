Reps to probe extra-judicial killings by Army, Police

By Emman Ovuakporie & Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—House of Representatives, yesterday at plenary, resolved to investigate the Police and the Nigerian Army over what it described as extra-judicial killings allegedly perpetrated by their men and officers nationwide.

The House also asked the Federal Government to withdraw soldiers from civilian populace and replace them with the Police, equally asking the Inspector-General Police, Ibrahim Idris, to prosecute officers involved in the killing of former chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers State, Unwobudu Sydah.

The resolution followed a motion entitled Urgent Need to Investigate the Extra-Judicial and Gruesome Murder of Mr. Sepribo Black-Duke by men of the Nigerian Army, which came under matters of urgent public importance, sponsored by Kingsley Chinda from Rivers State.

Moving the motion, Chinda told the House that men of the Nigerians Army allegedly invaded a bar in Port Harcourt last Friday and shot Duke at close range, killing him instantly and inflicting injuries on several other persons.

He noted that cases of extra-judicial killings by security operatives had been on the increase, and urged the House to investigate the matter.

The House mandated its Committee on Army to carry out full investigation and report in four weeks.

Meanwhile, the House adjourned to next Tuesday due to faulty microphones installed on the respective seats of the members.

This is happening for the third time in one week.