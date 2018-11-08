Reps C’ttee on N-Delta Amnesty faults construction work in Bayelsa

By Emma Una

CALABAR— Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Amnesty, Mr. Essien Ayi, has expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of construction work at the Vocational Training Centre, VTC, Boro Town, Bayelsa State.

Ayi, who represents Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency, expressed dissatisfaction when he led members of the House Committee on an oversight function to the centre located in Boro, Kaiama, in Bayelsa State

The House Committee Chairman observed that the contractor handling the construction work was not on site despite being aware of the visit.

His words: “We are on an oversight function to ascertain the value of the project, date of award, period for the execution of the project, and variation of contract sum if any, but the contractor is not here to provide the needed information

“A project which started in 2013 is not yet completed after five years. It is not unacceptable to me.’’

Ayi said he and the committee members were only keen about the development of the area, and completion of the project is one of such necessities which must be accomplished.

He tasked the centre’s Facility Manager, Mrs. Esther Adaka-Boro, to forward a report through the Presidential Amnesty Office to the House Committee on Niger Delta within two weeks.