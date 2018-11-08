Breaking News
Reps C’ttee on N-Delta Amnesty faults construction work in Bayelsa

By Emma Una

By Emma Una
CALABAR— Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Amnesty, Mr. Essien  Ayi, has expressed  dissatisfaction with   the slow pace  of  construction work at the  Vocational Training Centre, VTC,  Boro Town, Bayelsa State.

•Gov Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa

Ayi, who represents Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency,  expressed  dissatisfaction   when he led members of the House Committee  on an oversight function to the centre  located in Boro, Kaiama, in Bayelsa State

The House Committee Chairman observed that the contractor handling the construction work was not on site despite being aware of the visit.

His words: “We are on an oversight function to ascertain the value of the project, date of award,  period  for the execution of the project, and variation of contract sum if any, but the contractor is not here to provide the needed information

“A project which started in 2013 is not yet completed after five years. It is not unacceptable to me.’’

Ayi said he and the committee members were only keen about the development of the area, and completion of the project  is one of such necessities which must be accomplished.

He tasked the centre’s Facility Manager,  Mrs. Esther Adaka-Boro, to forward a report through the Presidential Amnesty Office to the House Committee on Niger Delta within two weeks.


