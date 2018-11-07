Reps call for deployment of troops to flash points in Zamfara, Katsina

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Members of the House of Representatives, yesterday, asked the Federal Government to deploy more troops to Sinkafi and Zurmi federal constituency of Zamfara State to quell the incessant banditry, killings and kidnappings that have ravaged the place.

They also directed the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to urgently provide relief materials to victims in the area.

Members took the resolution following a motion entitled Security Situation in Zamfara State-An Urgent Call on the Federal Government to Tackle the Perennial and Incessant Banditry, Killings, Kidnappings for Ranson and Armed Robbery in Sinkafi and Zurmi Federal Constituency, moved by Abubakar Moriki at the plenary.

Moving the motion, Moriki told the House that “no fewer than 30 persons were kidnapped in the area last month, including two minors and two female twins in Dauran, Moriki, Birnin Tsaba Kabbaka, Dorayyi of Zurmi Local Government Area.”

The motion was unanimously adopted when subjected to voice vote.

Similarly, the House also called on the Federal Government to direct security operatives to immediately crackdown on the nefarious activities of cattle rustlers and kidnappers in Safana/Batsari/Dan Musa federal constituency of Katsina State.