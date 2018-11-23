Renmoney unveils new office for business convenience

By Moses Nosike

Following its rapid growth, a leading consumer finance company, Renmoney, on November 7, 2018, officially declared open its new corporate headquarters at Awolowo Road, Ikoyi for convenience and easy for business transaction.

From contemporary meeting rooms to alternative work spaces, the building has been designed to spark creative energy and innovation as employees work to build more convenient solutions for customers.

The new open space architecture enables easier communication across the company, while maintaining the privacy required by some departments. Meeting room names are drawn from some of Renmoney’s core values: integrity, service, innovation, data and excellence.

CEO, Renmoney, Tobi Boshoro,summed up the rationale behind the move with one word, ‘convenience’. “Convenience is extremely important to us as a fintech business. Convenience for our esteemed customers – making loans accessible anywhere, anytime, from your mobile phones and computers or our phone lines and branch network”, she said.

“Renmoney has experienced remarkable growth since 2012 from a single office at inception, to five branches across Lagos. Our staff strength has increased and we have in turn experienced exponential growth in our customer base. It became imperative for us to move into an office that would not only comfortably accommodate our people, but more importantly, enable us build more convenient service experiences for our customers”.