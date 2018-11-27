Religious tolerance sustaining peace in Ondo State says Gov. Akeredolu

AKURE – GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has commended religious leaders in the state for tolerating one another and fostering peace.

The Governor said the relative peace being enjoyed in the state is not unconnected to the religious tolerance which is well pronounced amongst religious leaders and the people.



Governor Akeredolu, who spoke at the VIP Fellowship of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry held at the International Culture and Event Center (DOME), said the prevailing peace in the state made it possible for the state government to attract various investors to develop the sunshine state.

His words: “I want to thank all of us for what we have observed in Ondo State and that is religious tolerance

“It is important and that is why we can attract investors into Ondo State. It is because they know there is a relative peace in the state. I want to thank the people of Ondo State for their tolerance.

“It is important for us to stress this because there is need for peace in Ondo State. If there is no peace, we can be retarded. I want to thank our religious leaders in this state. They have done well.”

While welcoming the General Overseer of the Church, Dr. D. K Olukoya, Governor Akeredolu said God has brought him to bless the state and the people.