Religious leaders must speak truth to the people—Salis

By Agbonkhese Oboh

HIGH Chief Owolabi Salis, Lagos State governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy, has said religious leaders must speak the truth to Nigerians if the people must rise and stand for their right.[c

The Star Alliance candidate, who spoke as special guest of honour and speaker at a seminar by the Council of Imams, Ikeja Division, Lagos, said: “Religious leaders have a great role to play because they speak to the spirit of the people. So I challenge them to speak the truth to the people. Some people are deranged and many are beggars. It is not their doing.

“If these ordinary people must rise and fight for their right, they need the religious leaders to speak the truth to their spirit, otherwise the talents, gifts and resources God blessed the people with will all continue to go to a few.”

Also speaking on Achieving Unity and Creating Sense of belonging in Diverse Nigeria, Salis, who was special guest and speaker at the Association of Akwa-Cross Indigenes, Nigeria conference, faulted the calls for restructuring the country into six geo-political zones.

According to him, “if we decide to break into six geo-political zones, which are big enough to stand as countries, there will still be agitations in the zones, because some ethnic groups will still be marginalised. We have to stay together to survive.”

On the way forward, Salis, who was honoured with a chietaincy title of Abai (Pillar), said: “We need a restructuring that will make everyone a true stakeholder,” describing the type as “equitocracy” or “diversity-based democracy’.

“This system of government ensures proportional opportunities for all diverse interests within the country.”

Giving a detailed procedural analysis of the system, he concluded that “it will eliminate ethnic tensions, rigging and lead to the emergence of a true President of Governor-General.”