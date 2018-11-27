Release Nnewi traders, they’re not our members, IPOB tells Police

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday asked the Anambra state Police Command to release the innocent Nnewi traders they are holding, saying they are not IPOB members and insisting that none of its members was arrested in Nnewi over the alleged killing of a police man and snatching of Police guns.

The group also said that no amount of intimidation, harassment and falsehood by the Anambra State Police Command will discourage them from their committed effort in actualization of Biafra.

It added that they will not be intimidated to change their stance on referendum, and no election in South East states.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said that its supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must continue their evangelism and sensitization for Biafra referendum no matter the threats from Nigerian government and her security agencies, adding that not even the alleged falsehood over killing of a policeman and snatching his gun will unsettle them.

According to IPOB statement, “we urge the Nigerian security agencies to direct their attacks on the Boko Haram and herdsmen who have been killing people in their states in the North East instead harassing , intimidating and shooting unarmed people of South East who are holding rallies against 2019 elections which they do not believe will yield any fruitful dividend for their people.”