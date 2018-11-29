Reactivate forgery case against Aregbesola, Osun, PDP urges IGP

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

OSOGBO—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, yesterday, urged the Inspector General of Police to reactivate the charges of forgery and conspiracy to forge a police report for which the former governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was standing trial before assuming office in November 2010.

The PDP recalled that Mr Aregbesola and one other person were facing a six count charge before an Abuja High Court for allegedly forging and presenting a fake police report to an election petition tribunal in 2007.

In a statement by state chairman of the party, Mr. Soji Adagunodo argued that now that Mr Aregbesola no longer enjoys constitutional immunity, the Inspector General of Police was duty bound to arrest him and present him before the court to prove his innocence in the charge.

While recalling that it was on the basis of the forged police report that the Appellate tribunal in Ibadan ordered a retrial of Aregbesola’s petition in 2009, Adagunodo said it was curious that the former governor and his party abandoned the report when their petition went back for trail in the same year.

The Party said since time does not run against the state in criminal matters, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police have no excuse whatsoever to abandon the case of forgery against the former governor.

Civil Society asks EFCC to invite ex-governor

Meanwhile, the Civil Societies Coalition for the Emancipation for Osun State, CSCEOS, has asked the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, to immediately invite Mr. Aregbesola for investigation over several petitions written against him while in office, maintaining that the immunity for the executive governor has restrained the anti-graft body to do their constitutional function.

In a letter to the EFCC submitted November 26, 2018, by Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, the group reminded the body that Aregbesola has a case to answer over several alleged fraudulent practices he engaged in during his tenure of office.