Radio Nigeria driver plunges into lagoon from Third Mainland bridge

A driver with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, on Friday, jumped into the lagoon from the third mainland bridge in Lagos.

The man was said to have alighted from a commercial bus conveying him and some of his colleagues to work and dived into the lagoon immediately. Witnesses said he had pretended that he wanted to ease himself.

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos state police command rushed to the scene immediately but could not rescue him.

The corpse of the deceased was later retrieved through the support of local divers.

His body has reportedly been taken to Ebute Ero police division.

Kehinde Adebayo, spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), told TheCable that efforts were being made to transfer his corpse to the mortuary.

He said the agency would soon issue a statement on the development.

Last year, Allwell Oji, a medical doctor, ended his life by diving into the lagoon from the bridge. There have been different cases of suicide on the bridge which connects the mainland part of the state to the island.