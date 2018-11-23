Breaking News
Publisher tasks FG on viable craft sector

On 2:28 amIn News, Travel & Tourism by Urowayino WaramiComments

Dr Sam Nda-Isaiah, Publisher, Leadership Group of Newspapers, has urged government at all levels to develop the arts and crafts sector as a source of foreign exchange earner for the country.He said this at the opening of the ongoing 11th International Arts and Crafts Expo   in Abuja organised by the National Council for Arts and Crafts (NCAC), with the theme Networking Nigerian Crafts to the World.Nda-Isaiah, who chaired the event said  Nigerian arts and crafts remain the country’s ”best kept secret and it’s about time  our governments at all levels  knew that this is a sector that can set the country aglow  if well organised and harnessed”.

He commended artists and curators for being super creative and resourceful as appreciated in the quality of their crafts.”The few expatriates in the arts and crafts business, who know this have kept the knowledge to themselves; sneaking into the country from time to time and trading in these invaluable goods and subsequently smiling to their banks”, he stressed. Also, the Director General NCAC, Otunba Runsewe,  said  the expo was a platform for crafts men and women across the continent to showcase their works and  exchange ideas, skills and network for investment that will stimulate rapid socio-economic growth and contribute to the Gross Domestic Product of the nation.

