PT’s presidential candidate, Olawepo-Hashim, promises 4m jobs

Presidential candidate of People’s Trust, PT, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has promised to create four million jobs annually, if elected president in the 2019 presidential election.

Olawepo-Hashim, who also vowed to tackle cancer menace in the country, told women group in the South-West, on the platform of Women for Hashim, WfH, that it was time Nigeria halted the devastating effect of cancer.

He said the cancer programme was dear to him, especially after listening to his daughter, Ifeaoluwa, who wondered how women could afford cancer vaccine of N33,000 when minimum wage in the country was just N18,000.

He said: “I am somebody who knows how to create jobs. I will create jobs for your children. I will create four million jobs every year by removing the obstacles to investment in Nigeria because it is only the private sector that can create jobs, not the government.”

He said there would be manufacturing and services jobs, apart from removing the obstacles to investment in Nigeria.

His words: “We are going to expand the economy from the $510 billion to a $4 trillion economy. That will be achieved with the New Nigeria Economic Development Plan.

“We will pay workers minimum wage, stop killings and unite Nigerians. Nigeria has never been as divided as it is under the All Progressives Congress, APC, government today.

“We will give Nigeria a government that will unite the country, secure the land and a government where Nigerians will be protected by the office of the Commander-in-Chief.

“Take the message to the polling units that you have a presidential candidate that is equipped to deliver.

“Tell the people of Ondo State that they have a candidate who has done business for 25 years, creating jobs.”

‘’’I am not a parasite that has always relied on government. We have a lot of work to do in going to sell our party at the polling unit. The deciding moment is how many votes is counted at the polling unit.”

On cancer, Olawepo-Hashim said the Federal Government, under his Presidency, would sponsor vaccine for all girls from age nine to 25.

According to him, medicine had taught them that when these vaccines reach women in that category, there are very remote chances that they would ever have cancer.

“So we can vaccinate against cancer and that is what I am going to do for all Nigerian girls and young women. They will have the vaccines against cervical cancer when I am elected President in 2019.

‘As Commander in Chief, I will do it within 6 months of being sworn-in. This is a major program for women that will protect them in the future against falling ill to cancer.

One of the women leaders and chairperson for Women for Hashim, Mrs. Folayan Adeyemi Choice, said the PT’s Presidential candidate had already won their hearts, adding that they would work collectively to ensure that he succeeds Buhari in 2019.

Other highlights of the occasion were the acceptance of hundreds into the People’s Trust who were previously in other political parties, presentations and declaration of support to the Presidential candidate by over a hundred youth and women groups from across Yoruba land.