PSG lead race to sign De Gea

On 10:00 pm by Emmanuel Okogba

David de Gea will turn down the chance to sign a new contract at  Manchester United  to complete a move to  Paris Saint-Germain  at the end of the season.

De Gea had previously been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the European champions signed  Thibaut Courtois  as their new number one ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

According to the  Daily Mail, De Gea’s future has now been decided, with Spain’s number one due to become the best-paid goalkeeper in the world by completing a move to PSG.

The report claims that De Gea will earn more than £60m with a four-year contract at Parc des Princes, and United are already looking at replacements for the former Atletico Madrid stopper.


