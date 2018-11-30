PSC begins fresh recruitment of 10,000 Constables

By: Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja.

**Opens Recruitment Portal.

The Police Service Commission has begun the process of recruitment of a fresh batch of 10,000 Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force as Constables.

The exercise is absolutely free and interested candidates have been warned not to pay any money to apply and should not return any completed forms to anybody who might in the process demand for processing fees.

Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations, said on Friday that “Applications from interested candidates will be received online and through the Commission’s portal, www.nigeriapolicecareers.net.

“Application closes on Friday, the 11th of January, 2019, exactly six weeks from today, Friday, November 30th 2019.

“Applicants must have passion for a career in the Nigeria Police Force and must be a Nigerian citizen, not less than 18 years of age or more than 25 years of age.

“Candidates must have an 0 level certificate or its equivalent with at least five credit level passes including Mathematics and English language in not more than two sittings.

“Candidates must also be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence.

“The Commission warns that it will deal ruthlessly with anybody no matter how highly placed who tries to circumvent this process or engages in fraudulent activities.

“Specifically it warns that Staff of the Commission or Police Officers caught demanding or collecting money to assist candidates in this exercise will not go unpunished.”