Protest grounds Kogi Fed varsity over delayed salaries

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Protest, yesterday, rocked Federal University, Lokoja, FUL, Kogi State, over unpaid salaries, as workers accused the Vice Chancellor, Professor Angela Miri, of being responsible for the delay.

The protest, which saw the Vice Chancellor going into hiding, brought activities in the eight-year-old institution to a halt, as the protesting workers attempted to break into her office, but were fought off by the institution’s guards, leading to more angst.

FUL’s Chairman of Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University, SSANU, Uche Onyedi, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said the union could not understand the delay, adding that it began in 2016, when Professor Miri took over.

However, the Vice Chancellor denied the allegation of deliberately withholding workers’ salaries and allowances.

Miri, from hiding, directed newsmen via phone to the Deputy VC, Professor Osagbemi Makanjuola, who attributed the delay to a technical hitch arising from the payment technology, Integrated Payment Platform, IPP.

He explained that the bursar and VC were in Abuja to sort out the staff salaries issue.