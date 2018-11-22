In the Nigerian Presidency’s statement defending itself against allegations of dishonesty and a false anti-corruption war levelled against it by former United Kingdom Secretary for International Development, Ms. Priti Patel, Nigerian President Buhari’s spokesman claimed Ms. Patel’s allegations are false because the Buhari administration introduced the Treasury Single Account, TSA, Bank Verification Number, BVN, and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

The exact words of the Presidency are as follows:

“When it comes to Policy decisions, this government has put in place instruments that have extraordinarily and unprecedentedly reduced corruption and corrupt practices.

For example, the Treasury Single Account, TSA has led to greater visibility and control of government funds by way of consolidating government resources in an account as against the past where such accounts are scattered.

The Bank Verification Number, BVN scheme has equally helped the government to prevent money laundering, financing terrorism and illicit cash transfers.

This administration has introduced the IPPS, which implementation has led to an extraordinary reduction of ghost workers, saving the treasury billions of Naira every month.”

These claims by the Nigerian Presidency are not just false, they also vindicate Ms. Patel’s allegations for the following reasons.

Neither the Treasury Single Account policy, or the BVN scheme, nor the IPPIS initiative were introduced by the Buhari administration as posited in their statement.

Below is a historical timeline of each of these schemes.

The Jonathan administration, through the Central Bank of Nigeria, in collaboration with the Bankers Committee, proactively embarked upon the deployment of a centralized Bank Verification System and launched the Bank Verification Number (BVN), on February 10, 2014.

The Buhari administration has had NOTHING whatsoever to do with this project. At best, they are merely beneficiaries.

The Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) was conceptualized on October 16, 2006 by the Obasanjo administration and the Pilot Phase implementation financed by the World Bank commenced at the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) upon the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The Phase II Service-wide implementation commenced under the platform of a new Software called Oracle Application on September 1, 2011 in batches and was financed by the Jonathan Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Buhari administration had NOTHING to do with its conceptualisation, introduction and implementation.

The Treasury Single Account was initiated in January, 2012 by the Jonathan administration and was scheduled for phased implementation. All the alerts and correspondences to commercial and private banks were sent out long before the Buhari administration came into existence.

As a matter of fact, the policies of the Buhari administration, such as the secret and illegal payment of the fuel subsidy they once said was a scam, the award of $25 billion worth of contracts without due process by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, as revealed in a leaked memo by the current minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Mr, Ibe Kachikwu, and the testimony of Mr. Yemi Kale, Statistician General of the Federation, that the Buhari administration has refused to fund this year’s job reports, as well as the recent indictment of Vice President Yemi Obasanjo for a ₦5.8 billion alleged scam, are proof positive that Ms. Patel’s condemnation of Mr. Buhari’s anti-corruption war is spot on.

I have provided names, dates and places to prove that the Buhari administration is being dishonest and that its response to Ms. Priti Patel is actually evidence in her favour and proves that what she said about the insincerity of the current Nigerian President’s anti-corruption war is based on fact.

Reno Omokri, Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, and other books. Avid traveller. Tormentor of Muhammadu Buhari and the APC.