The Prince of Wales Charles in Lagos

The Duchess of Cornwall has gone home as planned but Prince Charles has just arrived in Lagos on the penultimate day of the royal tour of West Africa. pic.twitter.com/mXB5teCojc — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) November 7, 2018

The Emir of Kano arrives to meet Prince Charles pic.twitter.com/i4fjqelhlw — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) November 6, 2018

Traditional rulers of Nigeria have arrived at the British high commissioner’s residence in Abuja. Here’s the Ooni of Ife. pic.twitter.com/EEOmgfV6m9 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) November 6, 2018