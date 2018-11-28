Presidential Support Committee promises victory for Buhari in South-East

The Presidential Support Committee for Buhari/Osibanjo has promised to deliver the entire five states in the South East for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), President Mohammadu Buhari in 2019 election.

Mr. Chamberlain Adiaso, the South East Coordinator of the committee made the promise in Abuja on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ meeting.

Adiaso vowed to employ all necessary mechanism that would see his party, APC coast to victory in the forthcoming general elections, particularly in the South East.

“APC has concluded plans to ensure that it emerges victorious in the South East and especially in Abia State.

“We will resist any attempt from any quarter to manipulate the upcoming election in Abia because the party has the mandate of ensuring that the dividends of democracy get to Abians,’’ he said.

Adiaso who is also the National Coordinator of Friends of Mohammadu’s Buhari in Diaspora expressed confidence that the president would defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar with a wide margin.

“Owing to his performance in thus far, we assure that Buhari will get block votes from the South East.

“We call on Abians and the entire South East to contribute in taking Abia and Nigeria to the next level come 2019,’’ he said.