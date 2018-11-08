President Buhari will not be caught in unnecessary web of controversy – Presidency

…Says controversy over new wage uncalled for

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE presidency on Thursday chided those accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of reneging on earlier acceptance of the N30,000 recommended as the new National Minimum Wage by the National Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee, saying that the President has never mentioned any figure since he received the report.



The Presidency also said that the controversy over the minimum wage was unnecessary as the President being a stickler of due process, would allow the report to pass through the gamut of lawmaking.

A statement by the Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abauja said, “These reports are contrary to what transpired on Tuesday when the committee presented its Report to the President.

“Responding, President Buhari, while acknowledging the concerns raised by government on affordability and labour’s focus on meaningful increase, stated clearly in a speech, which was made available to the media:

“In a way, both arguments are valid. I want to assure you all that we will immediately put in place the necessary machinery that will close out these open areas.

“Our plan is to transmit an Executive Bill to the National Assembly for passage within the shortest possible time.

I am fully committed to having a new National Minimum Wage Act in the very near future.

“As the Executive Arm commences its review of your submission, we will continue to engage you all in closing any open areas presented in this report. I, therefore, would like to ask for your patience and understanding in the coming weeks.”

The statement added that from the above, and throughout the report-submission ceremony, the President never mentioned any figure stressing that what President Buhari said was that he was committed to having a new minimum wage which would be after the report of the committee has been reviewed by the executive and legislative processes of government and an appropriate bill presented to him for assent.

“Until the proposed minimum wage has gone through the whole gamut of law-making, President Buhari, who is a stickler for due process, will not be caught in this unnecessary web of controversy, which amounts to putting the cart before the horse and hair-splitting.

“As for those who have latched onto the concocted controversy to play cheap politics, we appeal to them to remember that elections are not won through loquaciousness, and trying to demean the President at every drop of a hat. But then, it is not surprising, as they have nothing else to sell to Nigerians, if they don’t ride on the name of the President. Stiff judgment awaits them at the polls,” the Presidency said.