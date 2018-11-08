Prayers ‘ll Make God intervene in the affairs of Nigeria- Okowa

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Christians to consistently pray for God to intervene in the affairs of Nigeria, saying there is nothing that is impossible before God.

Governor Okowa made the call on Thursday at the 2018 edition of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Day celebration which had as theme, “Contend For The Faith” held at the Oleh Township Stadium, Oleh, Isoko South local government area of Delta State.

According Governor Okowa, “this is the time to work with God, time to spend a lot of time with God, every Christian should pray for Nigeria for the will of God to manifest; we must be brave, we must pray consistently; there is lot of challenges but, we must call on the power of God because, God is able to stop the herdsmen.”

“We need a stronger voice from the Federal Government for the issue of herdsmen to be reduced to the baresst minimum, until that strong directive comes in, the security agencies may not be able to do more than it is currently doing,” the governor said, asserting, “this is the time to trust in God, if as Christians, we genuinely and collectively continue to call on His name, He will answer us and intervene in the affairs of our country.”

The governor commended CAN for organising the event, and urged Christians to live holy and exemplary life.

He assured CAN of his administration partnership, adding, “pray for us as a government, pray for us as a state, pray for our nation, Nigeria; the church should come out in their numbers to do the will of God as we go into elections, as we pray for our nation, we should back it with action; we shall be willing partners with the Church, just imagine a state without the Church of God?”

Guest speaker at the occasion, Arch-Bishop Emmanuel Chukwuma of Enugu Diocese of the Anglican Communion, observed, “Governor Okowa is working, so no vacancy in Delta State Government House in 2019; the Church should not lose the essence of prayers, the word of God, you must hold the Bible always; if you are a man of God and you are not saying the truth, God will punish you, avoid indecent dressing in church, our church is not club house; we must support our Christian leaders, but, the Christian leaders must listen; stop giving awards to thieves.”

Chairman of CAN, Delta State, Apostle Okorote in an address, said, “the theme of this year’s celebration could not be more appropriate than a time like this when Nigerian Christians and pastors are hunted, kidnapped and killed night and day by kidnappers, explosive wielding men of Boko Haram insurgency and AK 47 carrying herdsmen under a Federal Government that is either powerless or reluctant to tackle the genocide; a time when certificate of occupancy is denied churches in some parts of Northern Nigeria and carrying a Bible is almost an offence in those states; a time when some states pull down church buildings without any offence; a time when Christian ethics and morals are being thrown to the pot and replaced by immorality,”

“We have enjoyed peace these three and half years in Delta State because, God gave us a man after His own heart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; the Church has prayed for Dr Okowa to get a second term but, let me remind us that INEC only knows how to count votes, so, get your PVC and support your prayers with it,” he said.

Prayers were offered for different intentions at the occasion which was attended by an array of church leaders and their member