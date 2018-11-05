PPA denies endorsing Lagos APC governorship candidate Sanwo-olu

The Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) has denied involvement in the endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu by some opposition parties for 2019.

The state Chairman of the party, Mr Olumide Oguntoyinbo, made this known in an interview with Newsmen on Monday in Lagos.

According to media reports, 45 opposition parties in the state, including People’s Democratic Movement (PDM), Young Democratic Party (YDM), Accord Party, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Action People’s Party (APP) adopted Sanwo-olu for the 2019 polls at a meeting on Friday.

PPA, Independent Democrats, Legacy Party of Nigeria (LPN) and People’s Redemption Party (PRP) were also listed as members of the “Coalition of Progressive Political Parties (CPPP),’’ that endorsed the APC candidate.

Reacting, Oguntoyinbo said PPA was not part of the arrangement as it had an ideology different from that of the APC.

He said whoever had attended the endorsement meeting on behalf of the party was on his own, as both the state chapter and the national Secretariat did not approve membership of any coalition.

Oguntoyinbo said that the party was fielding a candidate for the governorship poll and could not have been in CPPP or any other coalition against its candidate.

“Let me state clearly that we are not part of the coalition of the parties that endorsed Sanwo-olu for 2019.We can never be part because we have our candidate.

“If we are to join any coalition in Lagos, the directive has to come from the national secretariat. We did not get approval from above and the state chapter did not have any deal with any party on the coalition.

“So, whoever went to the meeting on behalf of PPA is on his own. We are not part of CPPP or any other coalition .We have a candidate and we are currently focused on achieving victory in 2019,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described the endorsement of Sanwo-olu by 45 opposition parties as false and laughable.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Taofik Gani, said that the claim was “propaganda” and phantom arrangement by APC to portray Sanwo-olu as a popular candidate.

He alleged that the endorsement did not have the approval of the parties, both at the state and national levels.

Gani described Sanwo-olu as incompetent and unprepared, saying the PDP candidate, Mr Jimi Agbaje and not the APC candidate had the requirements to move the state forward.