Power outage disrupts operations at Lagos Airport

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—THE Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the staff housing quarters around the airport was, yesterday, thrown into darkness that lasted for an hour.

Passengers, who were processing their departure flight and those arriving the country, had to endure the darkness as they waited until electricity was eventually restored.

NCAA lifts suspension on Aviation College’s certificate

Reacting to the power outage, the General Manager, Public Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Herrietta Yakubu said the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN has contacted the South West Regional Manager in charge of the airport and has confirmed to her that power has been restored to the airport.

However, a major aviation stakeholder, who immediately reacted to the power outage said: “FAAN is expected to have independent power line from Ikeja and Ayobo transmission lines as planned for Muritala Muhammed Airport, MMA, in 2007; what has happened to that proposal? This is a shame on all of us including the NCAA.

Removal of VAT to make domestic air fares more affordable — Buhari

“Again, how did the NCAA certify the MMA if the power problem, that could affect the airport safety facilities, has not been resolved? We have a long way to go with the NCAA safety oversight functions.”