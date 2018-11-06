Power loss in 3months shots up to 337,364MW

By Sebastine Obasi

There are indications that Nigerians may have a bleak Christmas celebration as the nation’s electricity supply continues to decline, data from the power generation fact sheet of the Presidential Task Force on Power showed.

The report showed that in the last three months, that is from August to October, this year, power loss amounted to 337,364 megawatts, MW, while the power sector lost an estimated One Hundred and Sixty One Billion, Nine Hundred and Forty Three Million Naira (N162bn) due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure. However, power sent stood at 335, 248MW.

Month by month report showed that August witnessed power loss of 120, 776MW, while power sent out stood at 113,460MW. The sum of Fifty Seven Billion, Nine Hundred and Seventy Six Million Naira (N57.976bn) was lost within the period. The sector witnessed the highest number of power loss in the month on Tuesday, August 21 when it recorded Two Thousand, Six Hundred and Ninety Five megawatts (2,695MW), while highest power sent out Four Thousand and Twenty Eight megawatts (4,028MW) was recorded on Thursday, August 16. Lowest power loss of 1,161MW was recorded on Wednesday, August 15, while the least power sent out – 3,304MW – was recorded on Monday, August 13.

In September, the sector witnessed a power loss of 107,340MW, while 105,432MW was sent out. Also, Fifty One Billion, Five Hundred and Nineteen million Naira (N51.55bn) was lost due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure. The month’s highest power loss of 3,247MW was recorded on Sunday, September 30, while the least loss of 1,828MW was recorded on Tuesday, September 11. Also, the month witnessed the highest power sent out – 3,903MW on Wednesday, September 19, while the least power sent out – 2,913MW was recorded on Tuesday, September 4.

According to the report, the month of October witnessed a power loss of 109,275MW, power sent out stood at 116,312MW, while the sum of Fifty Two Billion, Four Hundred and Forty Nine Million Naira (N52.449bn) was lost due to inadequate gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure. It further explained that the highest power loss of 3,301MW was recorded on Sunday, October 7, while the least power loss – 1,253MW – was recorded on Wednesday, October 31. Highest power sent out which was recorded on Friday, October 19, stood at 4,115MW, as the least power sent out which was recorded on Monday, October 29, stood at 2,979MW.

The report also stated that peak average energy sent out ever – 4,557MW was on February 2, 2016, while the peak generation attained ever – 5,222MW was recorded on December 18, 2017.

Speaking on the issue, Sunday Oduntan, Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, ANED said that power is generated below capacity due to gas constraints and whatever loss being incurred is due to the inadequacy in transmission. “Power is generated below capacity due to gas constraints. Whatever loss that is incurred is because of transmission problem.

“6,288 MW can be distributed by the DISCOs according to TCN report in 2016. Transmission bottleneck is the problem. Distribution is the last in the power sector value chain. We need to work together to achieve the desired results. There is need for realignment of the value chain,” he said.

The Good Governance Initiative, GGI, a non-governmental organisation, which had been in the forefront of advocacy for a functional power sector, commissioned a research which showed how the huge amount expended on fixing the sector, ended up worsening the energy crisis. It specifically stated that Nigeria had expended N5 trillion ($31.45 billion) from 1999 till date.

The initiator of the research, and President of GGI, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu said: “Electricity is fast becoming a scarce commodity in Nigeria that even with your money you cannot see it to buy. Nigeria is currently gloating in darkness. Everywhere you go, you are confronted by shades of darkness and shadows. In the day, you will hope electricity powers your homes, offices, and industries. But it doesn’t happen. . “The truth is that the power situation in the country has worsened.

“The major solution to the current crisis we are facing in the power sector is for the government to declare a state of emergency in the sector. For too long, we have paid lip service to solving the power sector problems. But now is the time to do it if we must move this country forward. Declaring an emergency in the power sector will mean that all tiers of governments will be provided with the powers necessary to coordinate and implement plans aimed at sustainable electricity supply in Nigeria. It will also help to secure the necessary funds and financial aids that would be required for this purpose without legal bottlenecks and restrictions. The National Assembly should be in the forefront of this,” he added.