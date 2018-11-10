Polio immunisation: Team lacks logistics support – Director

Alhaji Aminu Mana, the Director, Primary Health Care, Wurno Local Government Council of Sokoto State, says lack of logistics support is hampering polio immunisation in the area.

Mana said this on Saturday while fielding questions from newsmen assessing the exercise in the area.

He said: “Logistics support given to our health care team is not enough and cannot enable them move along the corners within the localities to ensure that we left no child un-immunised.’’

Anambra PDP reiterates support for Obi’s nomination

The director however commended the supportive roles of district heads and health mobilisers in sensitising residents for the exercise.

Newsmen report that the exercise is encouraging as the turnout of children for immunisation is impressive in spite of the poor logistics.

Mr Abdullahi Aliyu, a parent, told newsmen that he longed to see a community free of polio.

“I am happy with this development as our children’s immune system will grow strong against the disease and we pray to have a polio-free community soon,” he said.

Another parent, Mrs Aisha Muhammad, said: “This is a welcome development as a lot of children are being immunised and we are happy.

“I am grateful to the State Government, community mobilisers and UNICEF for making this a dream come true for us in the community.

“We urge the state government to make a legislation that punishes any parent that refuses to get his or her ward immunised across the state.’’

NAN