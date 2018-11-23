‘Police’s siege on Akwa Ibom Assembly a treasonable Act’

A Pan-Niger Delta group, Save Ijaw Nation Group (SING) on Friday defined the recent siege of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly by the men of Nigerian Police Force as an attack on democracy and therefore demanded for the setting up of a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the unfortunate incident.



The group, in a statement signed by Comrade Idris Usman, Executive Director, SING warned that the matter cannot be swept under the carpets, said they cannot accept any probe by the police authority, reminding that the same Police under the watch of IGP Ibrahim Idris sometimes ago, sealed the Benue State House of Assembly Complex in Makurdi and provided protection for 8 out of a 30-member Assembly to sit illegally to serve an impeachment on the Governor.

Read statement below:

The Save Ijaw Nation Group SING, is totally dismayed and in shock over the recent coup staged at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly when men of the Nigerian Police Force shut down the complex and prevented lawmakers from gaining access to perform their legitimate duties.

As a pan Niger Delta group, we must express our shock, and we must stand forth to resist any attempts by anybody to destroy democracy and impose the will of the minority, on the majority of the Akwa Ibom people.

The invasion of the Assembly, by thugs aided by the Police, exposed Nigeria to the whole world as a crude entity where political misfits ride roughshod over decency and all moral pillars have collapsed.

The show of shame being witnessed in Akwa Ibom State, is a reminder that the same Police under the watch of IGP Ibrahim Idris sometimes ago, sealed the Benue State House of Assembly Complex in Makurdi and provided protection for 8 out of a 30-member Assembly to sit illegally to serve an impeachment on the Governor.

We commend the lawmakers by Speaker, Honorable Onofiok Luke for standing firm to foil the coup with the active support of the Akwa Ibom people who demonstrated very firmly that they were scandalized by the crude assault.



Therefore, while demanding an immediate end to the Federal government sponsored anarchy in Akwa Ibom State, an act of high treason which has been committed, we are asking that the planners and perpetrators of the invasion and sealing of the Assembly Premises be investigated, tried and punished.

We also reject any attempt to make the Inspector General of Police to investigate the crime, but rather an independent judicial commission of inquiry.

Finally, we wish to inform Nigerians and the international community, that should there be no end to the illegality being foisted on the people of Akwa Ibom State in the next 48 hours, the SING shall embark on the massive mobilization of our structures across the region, to picket all critical infrastructures of the Federal government, in every of the region immediately.

We have a duty to safeguard our democracy and we shall not desist from doing this at all times.