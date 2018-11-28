Police Service Commission maps out three year action plan to improve security in Nigeria

By Emeka Mamah

Enugu—Stakeholders including security officers, retired police officers and other security experts last week held a four-day management retreat in Enugu, to chart a new direction for the Nigeria Police Force, NPF.

The retreat which was organized by the Police Service Commission, PSC, from Monday, November 19 to Thursday, November 22, 2018, was to ensure proactive decisions on issues involving the police force in its efforts to ensure peace in the country as the 2019 elections approached.

The recommendations of the experts would guide the operations of the PSC and the police in the next three years.

Those assembled by the commission in the policing sector and other high profile resource persons brainstormed on the best way forward for the police force. Among those who attended the retreat with theme: “Repositioning and Strengthening the Police Service Commission for Effective Mandate Delivery,” included the Enugu State governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the Chairman of the PSC, and former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Tinjani Kaura, the current IGP, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and the top hierarchy of the force in the South East as well as the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committees on Police Affairs.

They also, included Human Rights and Development bodies; the National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajemeli, the Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Mr. Kizito Dankat Gukas as well as the Team Leader, Nigeria Policing Programme, Mrs. Kemi Okenyodo among others.

In his welcome address, the PSC Chairman, Alhaji Smith, said that the commission chose Enugu for the retreat, because the state was one of the peaceful states in the country, adding that Enugu was like a home for him.

“Enugu is like a home to me; it is in fact, my second home. I recall my time here, first as a young cadet officer on attachment late 1971 and on posting after passing out in May, 1972. Subsequently, I also, worked in the state as pioneer Deputy Commandant of Police Detective College, Enugu and Commander of Police College, Oji River…

“ Without doubt, Nigeria today is bedeviled with security challenges, ranging from insurgency to intra- organizational hiccups within the security forces including the police. How for instance, do we supervise and regulate the police in the 2019 general elections, when the police are viewed with suspicion of partisanship by the public? How do we deal with allegations of human rights abuses brought against our officers?

“What is the best way to position our police to enhance their crime fighting abilities in line with best practices? Weighty questions indeed. But they have not really been left unanswered as the Police Service Commission is already taking steps to improve the professionalism within the Force. Steps which we hope will be further consolidated at the end of the Retreat.

For instance, in monitoring officers’ conduct in the large gubernatorial elections in Osun state, the Police Service Commission, besides setting up hotlines to enable the public report misconduct by police officers, also established an on-the-spot team to quickly resolve all such reports and advise disciplinary measures as required. We believe this strategy instilled a certain measure of confidence in the police at the time and caused them to be more professional in the discharge of their duty to citizens.

This established a sense of mutual respect in both parties (i.e. citizens and police) for each other. It is a model we intend to replicate for the 2019 general elections. We are emphasizing the need for training and retraining as key condition for promotions. We are also working on having an electronic all-inclusive data for the police that will aid in planning and programming, even as we are engaging in wide spectrums of reform for the police.

It is therefore imperative that the Police Service Commission should be strategic in every step as it snowballs into a larger picture that speaks to effective and efficient policing in Nigeria. A tailored and surgical approach cannot be over-emphasized given the critical responsibilities of the police in internal security of our nation and the need for coordinated approach in such matters.

As a prelude to this Retreat, the management of the Commission has met with the top management of the Nigeria Police and many other stakeholders in the policing sector. For instance, the Commission met with a delegation from the West African Conflict and Security Team from the British High Commission and United States Embassy in Nigeria, the Ford Foundation, etc. our engagements also include key organisations working on security in Nigeria, like CLEEN Foundation, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, (PLAC), Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP), Ad-Hoc Defense and Security Think-Thank Team; Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria and Service Compact (SERVICOM). We will continue to collaborate with organisations that share our objective of enhancing professionalism in the Nigeria Police.

We have gathered the best hands from both the Police sector and the Civil Society to join us in fashioning out this document. We will be having presentations that will set the tone for the technical sessions… he said.

In her speech the Team leader, Nigeria Policing Programme, Mrs Okenyodo said that “although the PSC provides for the appointment of a secretary to oversee the day-to-day administration of the Commission, it does not specify a tenure of office for the appointee or the holder of that office.” According to her, this has given room for the appointment into the position, of serving Permanent Secretaries who are frequently changed, with a turnover of eleven Permanent Secretaries in sixteen years. This situation is detrimental to the sustenance of the Commission’s institutional memory.”

She also, said that “The commission has lagged behind in recent years in rendering returns on annual reports. It has also failed to render returns on quarterly reports, as mandated by the Act. The last annual report published was for the period 2014, while that of 2015 is said to be ready but yet to be published due to the lack of funds.

“The Commission is constrained by certain aspects of the Act, which places certain authority and powers beyond its confines. These include the provision that the Commission requires presidential approval to revise or amend its structure; limiting the Civil Service; and the failure to stipulate a tenure for the Commission’s Secretary…”

Former Supreme Court Judge and PSC Commissioner, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, who stood in for the Chairman of the Retreat, commended the participants during the closing ceremony for “their devotion in fashioning out a strategic plan for the commission.