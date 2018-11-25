Police sergeant killed in Ughelli as gunmen ambush Police dragon team

*15 arrested, undoing investigation – CP

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – A police sergeant attached to the Ughelli Area Command have been confirmed dead while others sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds when a gang of unidentified gunmen ambushed a Dragon Patrol team at a police check point in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The hoodlums also allegedly made away with a police rifle belonging to the police team after the incident which occurred last Thursday while one of the policemen fled into the bush during the attack which occurred at the Ogor community axis of the East/West express road.

The attack is the latest on assaults on policemen serving under the Ughelli Area Command which recorded two similar incidents in September with the hoodlums also making away with an undisclosed number of rifles belonging to the slain policemen.

Resident from nearby Ogor community told Vanguard that they heard sporadic gunshots from the scene of the incident at about 2a.m in what could be described as an exchange of gunfire by the hoodlums and the policemen.

A senior police officer at the Ughelli Area Command who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave the name of the slain policeman as Sergeant Godspower Ogute adding that an inspector and another personnel attached to the team sustained gunshot wounds while a fourth officer, escaped into the bush.

Confirming the incident when contacted yesterday, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, said the team was ambushed by the hoodlums adding that the causality figure could have been high if not for the “gallantry efforts” of the policemen.

He said: “The fact is that evidently, ambush was laid, the hoodlums opened fire on the policemen and they came prepared but the men fought gallantly back and that is why the causality is not as much as it is.

“Am not in the position to confirm if arrest has been made, all I can say is that the police are doing whatever is humanly possible to apprehend the hoodlums and the support of the public is needed in this fight.”

On the number of arrest, the State Police commissioner, Muhammad Mustafa who denied that no rifles were taken sway by the hoodlums, said: “A lot of dangerous ammunitions from the hoodlums were picked up from the scene of the incident. 15 persons are currently in custody of the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, Asaba and are undergoing investigations.”