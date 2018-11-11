Police parades 40 criminal suspects in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Imo State Police Command weekend, paraded 40 suspects allegedly involved in varying serious crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearm and child trafficking.

Giving details of their success stories to newsmen in Owerri, the Commissioner of Police, CP, Mr. Dasuki Galadanchi, disclosed that “the Command successfully apprehended 14 persons for kidnapping, armed robbery 19, unlawful possession of firearm 5, and child stealing/trafficking 2, giving a total of 40”.

The CP said that 16 kidnap victims were rescued unharmed, while two stolen babies were equally rescued and reunited with their families.

Giving a rundown of the items recovered from the suspects, the CP said: “The police recovered one AK 47 rifle, one pump action gun, 14 locally made guns, three live ammunition, 23 live cartridges and three unexpended live cartridges.”

According to Galadanchi, “the police recovered one navy blue coloured Toyota Camry, NGN 350 HE, ash coloured Toyota Sienna, SMK 202 DH, Toyota Venza, MUS 986 FK, ash coloured Toyota Highlander, KAM 437 AY, ash coloured Mazda car, AA 931 EFE, and a black coloured Toyota Corolla, ABC 235 AA”.

Also on the list of recovered exhibits included a vehicle plate number plate, BW 635 AKD,18 assorted makes of telephone handsets, belonging to their victims, three Automated Teller Machine, ATM, cards of Ecobank, Skye Bank and United Bank for Africa, UBA, and a host of other items.

After reading out the names of the suspects and the crime associated with them, the CP said: “We shall continue to sustain our efforts in community policing through high visibility policing, convoy patrols, community engagement, constant raid and prompt dispensation of justice as proactive measures in modern policing.”