Police nab 2 traffic robbers, recover weapon

By Esther Onyegbula

Two notorious traffic robbers terrorising motorists within Lekki/Epe area of Lagos State have been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command.

The suspects, Akpan Samuel and Ani Chukwuma, were arrested during an operation in Lekki/Epe area.

It was gathered that the suspects’ modus operandi was to mount the pedestrian bridge at Maruwa Bus Stop, Lekki-Epe Expressway and from that vantage position monitor the traffic and carefully select their targets.

Vanguard learned that they, thereafter, swoop on their target and rob them of their valuables by smashing the side windows and windscreens of cars with big hammers, when drivers refuse to wind down their glasses.

A hammer and an improvised pistol that appeared like a perfect prototype of a Berretta pistol were recovered from them.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, said: “The suspects were nabbed on October 29 by operatives of the Command led by the Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division, CSP Isah Abdulmajid.

“Their activities were a source of concern to the Command, thus Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, directed the DPO to mobilise all assets at his disposal to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums.”