Police nab 12 over kidnapping, robbery in Plateau

By Marie Nanlong

Three suspected kidnappers of a six-year-old boy in Angwan Rogo Community of Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State, were among twelve suspects paraded by the state police command, yesterday, for various criminal activities.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Austin Agbonlahor, during the parade, said: “We have arrested three suspects for kidnapping a teenager, Aliyu Aminu and demanding a ransom of N12 million; and two other suspects for kidnapping Adama Umaru and her daughter, Rabiat Umaru,’’ he said.

He explained that six of the armed robbery suspects were nabbed after robbing a business area at Jenta Adamu Community of Jos North LGA and made away with cash and valuables.

Agbonlahor explained that one suspect was arrested for robbing people at West of Mines area in Jos North LGA.

“We have successfully tackled cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes within the period under review.

“In all cases of kidnapping, the command rescued the victims without paying any ransom and arrested some of the suspects who perpetrated the acts.

The commissioner explained that two suspects; one for kidnapping and the other for armed robbery were still at large.

He said that efforts were being made to arrest the suspects.