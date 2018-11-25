Police/IPOB clash: Police parade 33 IPOB members

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka —NO fewer than 33 persons suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, were, yesterday, paraded by the police in Awka for allegedly participating in the IPOB/police clash at Nnewi, Anambra State, in which one police officer was killed.

This came as the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris directed the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar to carry out intense search for the recovery of ammunition allegedly snatched from police officers during the Friday protest by the IPOB.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who spoke during the parade said two AK47 rifles and one Beretta Pistol with the ammunition were snatched from the slain Police Inspector and other Police officers wounded by IPOB members.

He said the IG also asked the CP to immediately carryout an operation to rout-out and arrest other fleeing suspects of the group who allegedly participated in the ambush of the Police personnel and bring them to justice.

According to him, the force was determined to guarantee law and order in the state and to bring perpetrators of violence and mayhem on the people and Police personnel to justice.

He said: “The Nigeria Police Force is deeply concerned about the security implications with regards to the renewed hostilities from the proscribed/unlawful Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State and the new trend of subversive propaganda from the proscribed IPOB members aimed at undermining law and order in the affected states by the group, their associates, sponsors, apologists and sympathizers.

“The Force, therefore, will not tolerate this and will do everything within the ambit of the law to protect the people, ensure that law and order prevails and bring any perpetrator of violence and mayhem on the people or Police personnel to justice.

“The Commissioners of Police in the states contiguous to Anambra State and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police, their personnel and anti-riot equipment have been placed on red-alert by the Inspector General of Police to ensure utmost safety of lives and properties and deal decisively with any group(s) or individual(s) who attempt or cause disturbance of public peace and public safety in their respective States.

“The Force will continue to ensure adequate safety of lives and property of all Nigerians across the country based on international core values and best practices and operate within the principles of democratic policing, but will not succumb or tolerate criminal activities from any group(s) under any guise to cause disturbance of public peace and unleash mayhem on innocent Nigerians anywhere in the country.”

He said all the 33 suspects arrested were now in Police custody in connection with the mayhem and would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation under Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013.

He said further: “Members of the public in Nnewi and other parts of Anambra State are hereby implored to go about their lawful businesses without fear or apprehension.”