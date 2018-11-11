Police in Enugu arrest 4 robbery suspects with guns

The police in Enugu have arrested four suspected armed robbers and recovered one locally-made gun.

The police also recovered a plastic fabricated gun, a Toyota Bus, two generating sets amongst other valuables from the suspects.

The Enugu State Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the suspects were arrested at 2 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Amaraizu explained that the police arrested them at a suspected criminal hideout at Gariki, within Ugwuoba axis of Oji River council area.

Amaraizu said that the suspects were currently helping police operatives in their investigations in relation to their nefarious activities ranging from car stealing and armed robbery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, had directed his men and officers to intensify intelligence gathering and raid all suspected criminal hideouts in the state.