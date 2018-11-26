Police foil attack on Zamfara community, recover 11 AK 47 rifles

The Zamfara Police Command on Monday, said it repelled an alleged planned attack on a community in Zamfara and recovered 11 assorted ammunitions from the suspects.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Belel, who made the disclosure at a news conference in Gusau, the Zamfara capital, said the operatives of the command recovered 7 AK47 riffles and 13 Magazines from the suspects.

Belel said the police also recovered two locally made guns and two motorcycles from them.

According to him, on the 28th Sept., 2018, the command’s tactical units of PMF stationed at Hayin Alhaji community in Tsafe local government area, for anti-banditry operation, foiled an attack on the village and recovered two live rocket propelled grenades.

“We also recovered seven AK47 riffles, nine Magazines and 100 rounds of live ammunitions during the mop up operation of illegal fire arms from unauthorised persons,” he said.

The CP said the command had on Nov. 17 arrested a gang of criminals, who had allegedly invaded Alhaji Abubukar Mainera’s home in Talata-Mafara town and kidnapped his four- year old son and collected a ransom of N1 million.

“The sum of 413,000, land purchase agreement letter valued N170,000, two handsets valued N93,000, shoes and cothes valued at N81,000 were also recovered from the suspects.

“On the Nov. 14, Police also arrested three suspects along Dansadau-Gobirawa-Kwacha road in Maru local government area over a case of culpable homicide and armed robbery.

“The the suspects rubbed one Bature Abubakar, killed him and made away with his motorcycle.

“One Motorcycle, three knives, two handsets, two ID cards and assorted charms were recovered ffrom them,” he said.

He said on Nov. 21, four AKA 47 riffles, four empty magazines, one motorcycle and assorted charms were recovered when the command in collaboration with the IGP X squad arrested notorious bandits along Gusau-Keta road in Tsafe local government area.

“On Nov. 23, one Bala Tela was arrested for possession of unlawful fire arms where one locally made gun was recovered from him.

“On Nov. 10, and Nov. 25, the command in collaboration with the IGP Special Tactical Squad arrested four suspects who specialised in giving information to armed bandits leading to attack and kidnapping for ransom,” he added.

The CP said all the suspects were being interrogated at the command after which they would be charged to court.