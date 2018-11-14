Police find 5 guns in uncompleted building, arrest 11 suspects

By Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS—Five guns hidden in an unoccupied building at Road 1, Block 1, Plot 7, Victory Park Estate, Osapa London, Ilasan, have been recovered by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command’s task force attached to Area J.

Vanguard gathered that the recovered guns are three European-made pump action rifles numbers L926547, R268751 and P987707; one locally-made double-barrelled rifle and one locally-made single-barrelled rifle.

The guns were recovered during targeted raids of uncompleted, unoccupied houses and plots of land at the estate.

Also, a Berretta and two locally-made pistols were recovered at Elemoro, during a similar search by Police detectives in the area, leading to the arrest of 11 armed robbery suspects.

Confirming the recovery of guns and arrest of suspects, the spokesman of Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti, said the Commissioner of Police, Imohinmi Edgal, has directed the ballistic arm of the SCIID Panti, Yaba, to commence an investigation into the case.