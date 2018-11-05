Police confirm arrest of 3 men over alleged possession of human part in Nasarawa

Lafia – The Police in Nasarawa state have confirmed the arrest of three men (name withheld) in lafia for allegedly be in possession of fresh human part.

The Police Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command in the state, SP Kennedy Idirisu, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lafia.



He said the suspects were arrested by the Nigerian Army on special duty on Friday and handed over to the police.

According to Idirisu, the suspects have on Nov. 1 at Mararaban-Akunza, outskirt of Lafia, exhumed a freshly buried corpse from the cemetery in the area, chopped off the arm and re-buried it.

He also said residents of the area got information about the incident and were about lynching the suspects when the soldiers intervened, rescued them and handed them over to the police.

Idirisu said that one of the suspects, however, sustained serious injury from the beating by the mob and was hospitalised at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital,Lafia.

The police image maker said the command had begun investigation into the matter, to ascertain the motive of the suspects. (NAN)