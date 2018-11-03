Police Commission, Force HQ set up monitoring teams to visits to Police Stations

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, (IGP rtd) on Friday, November 2nd, 2018, disclosed that joint monitoring teams to be made up of personnel of the Police Service Commission and Force headquarters to pay periodic surprise visits to police stations across the country following allegations of human rights abuses and police brutality.

Alhaji Smith made the disclosure when he received in audience, the National Co-ordinator of SERVICOM, Mrs.Nnenna Akajemeli who came on advocacy visit, accompanied by four of her senior staff, to appeal to the Commission to ensure among other things, that citizens-focused service delivery is implemented in the Nigeria Police Force and Police Service Commission.

The PSC chairman said the new Management of the Commission is aware of what it takes to have an efficient service delivery in the Police, stressing that the Commission would ensure that very soon service delivery in the Nigeria Police Force will be effective, efficient and citizen focused.

He further noted the determination of the Commission to closely monitor recruitment of personnel into the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that newly recruited Officers are properly trained to relate well with the public, to be focused, always neat and operate within the confines of the law.

On Discipline, Smith said the Commission will always ensure that disciplinary matters were speedily disposed off, adding that the Commission will use its powers to dismiss, reduce etc, fearlessly and fairly to serve as examples to all personnel.

Earlier, Mrs. Akajemeli in her speech emphasised the fact that government is about the people.

According to her; “the quality of governance is determined by the quality of services delivered to citizens and the extent to which these services meet their needs and expectations”.

The National Coordinator said that since public service is the only contact that most citizens have with government, SERVICOM according to her, therefore focuses on improving the quality of that contact by working with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure effective service delivery”