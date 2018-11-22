Police begin investigation into alleged killing of 85-year-old woman

The Enugu State Police Command has began investigation into the alleged killing of an 85-year-old woman by her son at Eziokwu Amurri community of Nkanu West Local Government Area.

The command’s spokesman, Superintendent Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu on Thursday that the incident happened on Nov. 17.

According to the statement, the suspect’s name is Emeka Pius, 50.

The police said that Pius hacked down Ma Helen .

“After the incident was reported, police operatives from the Nkanu West Division of the Command promptly rushed to the scene and found the victim lying in a pool of blood with injuries.

“The suspect was promptly arrested by police operatives who also rushed the victim to Agbani District Hospital for medical attention and doctors on duty confirmed her dead,’’ he said.

According to him, the corpse of Ma Helen is now deposited at the Agbani District Hospital for post-mortem examination while investigation has commenced fully on the matter.

Amaraizu said that the suspect had been helping police operatives in their investigation.