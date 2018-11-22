Police ban residents from holding parties in Bauchi

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

In a bid to forestall further break down of law and order in Bauchi state, the Nigerian Police, Bauchi Command has laid ban on all kind of social events statewide over the persistent violence resulting to loss of lives and property.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar said “According to Public Order Act and its statutory responsibility of prevention of crime, we have placed total ban on all forms of social gathering in public places without approval of the Command”.

Vanguard reported that three persons were killed while 8 people were injured during a birthday celebration which ended in violence. Also, vehicles and houses were destroyed in Lushi and Tsakani area in Yelwa on Sunday night.

The Police spokesman added that “This order has become necessary in view of recurrent violence emanating from such gatherings, which in the past led to the loss of lives and property.

“Henceforth, any person or group of people wishing to organise any form of social event should get security clearance from Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of that area or as the case may be from the Area Commander or the Commissioner Police not less than 48 hours of the scheduled gathering time”.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/11/obaseki-increases-roads-earmarked-for-reconstruction-from-109-to-140/

He said anyone found violating the order will be arrested and dealt with according to the law.

The Command, however appealed to members of the public to cooperate with it, saying it was done in the best interest of peace loving people of the state and not to deny anybody’s fundamental right of freedom of association and to ensure that the existing peace and security in the state is sustained.