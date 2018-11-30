Police arrest 7 over Customs officer’s kidnap

By Esther Onyegbula

One of the seven notorious kidnappers of an Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Justina Tanko, arrested by operatives of Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team IRT has disclosed how they disposed of the body of a victim in the river after collecting ransom.

The seven suspects arrested by IRT operatives led by DCP. Abba Kyari includes Zigabari Voonu, Maxwell Barindom, Dele Kunewo-Liaga, Tordi Barinaa, Godspower Keenom alias Immortal, Justice Afangide and Oludofin Yakubu.

It was learned that the notorious gang usually cause the disappearance of their hostages after collecting ransom from some of the victims’ relatives.

23-year-old Godspower Keenom aka Immortal, who confessed being an active member of the group, said “I have participated in numerous heinous crimes including the kidnap of one Chibuike Ezewuno, who we later killed and disposed of his corpse in a river after collecting a ransom of three million naira from his family. My share from that operation was N300, 000.”

During their arrests, it was gathered that a VW Golf belonging to Chibuike Ezenkwu, whom the gang kidnapped in the month of May 2018 and killed, was found in their possession with 2 Ak47 rifles and pump action gun.

It was gathered that the Assistant Comptroller of Custom’s family decided to pay the ransom demanded so that the kidnappers would not kill her, “and immediately after the negotiated ransom of N5,000,000 was paid by her family she was released the same day.”

The IRT team, subsequently, moved after them leading to the arrest of the seven suspects, with one of them, Zigabari Voonu, revealing that he alerted members of the gang of the movement of the custom officer.

Zigabari Voonu said: “I worked as a security guard in the restaurant the victim, Justina Tanko, patronised. I was the one who informed Bobo and his gang about her.

“I also alerted the gang when the officer arrived at the restaurant on the day of the kidnap. I am also a member of the deadly Degbam secret cult.”

Police sources confirmed that the suspects are cooperating with operatives and have made more useful revelations that will aid the investigation.

The sources also said efforts are ongoing to arrest Bobo Biara, the gang leader who is still in possession of a large chunk of ransom meant for members of the gang already arrested, arrest of other fleeing gang members and recover of more weapons.