Police arraign woman for allegedly stealing boyfriend’s N300,000

Abuja – The police on Tuesday arraigned a 23-year-old woman, Blessing Solomon in a Karshi Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing N300,000 belonging to her boyfriend.

Blessing, who resides in Agwan Dodo, Gwagwalada, Abuja, is charged with theft.

The prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that one Livinus Sani of Karu, Abuja reported the matter at the Karu Police Station, Abuja, on Nov. 11 at about 5 p.m.

Adeyanju said that the complainant, who is Blessing’s boyfriend, allegedly stole N300,000 belonging to him.

He said the defendant who had been a live-in lover, stole the money from their apartment.

During police investigation, he said the defendant confessed to taking the money .

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

Blessing pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Kagarko adjourned the case until Dec. 12 for hearing. (NAN)

BLE/SH