Police arraign teenager for sexually abusing 7-year-old girl

The police, on Thursday, arraigned a 15-year-old teenager, who allegedly sexually abused a seven-year-old girl in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who lives at No. Obanta St., GRA, Apapa, Lagos, is being charged with sexual abuse.

The prosecutor, Insp Raphael Donny told the court that the accused committed the offence on Oct. 26 at 4 p. m. at No. 4 Obanta St., GRA, Apapa, Lagos.

Donny alleged that the accused lured the girl into a garage outside their compound and abused her.

The offence, he said is contrary to the provisions of Section 28 of Child Rights Law of Lagos State 2015, (Revised)

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate B. O. Osunsemi, in her ruling, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsemi ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 19 for hearing. (NAN)