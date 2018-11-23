Police arraign 8 men for allegedly stealing N77m from employer

Abeokuta – The police on Friday arraigned eig ht men in a Magistrates’ Court I sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, for allegedly stealing N77 million belonging to their employer.

The police charged Yusuf Azeez,27; Olaosu Dauda,36; Olufunmi Falade,36; Olatunbosun Ogunseye 38; Samson Onabanjo,35; Abiodun Alonge, 35; Moyindun Green,23 and Busura Habib, 24 with two co8unts of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Bukola Abolade told the court that the accused committed the offence between January and August at the Green legacy resort at Oke Mosan in Abeokuta. .

Abolade said the defendants and others (at large), who were workers at the resort, conspired and stole N77 million.

The prosecutor, said the offence, contravened the provisions of sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun state 2006.

When the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Titilayo Bello, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of two million Naira each with two sureties in like sum.



She ordered that the sureties must own a developed landed property and must also provide evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 8, for hearing.(NAN)