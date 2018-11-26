Plateau Govt. to recruit 1,661 workers — Official

The Plateau Government on Monday said it would recruit 1,661 workers through its civil service commission.

Mr. Dagug Fompun, Chairman, Plateau State Civil Service Commission disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Jos.

He said that Gov. Simon Lalong, had given the approval for the recruitment exercise into the various ministries and agencies in the state civil service.

Fompun said that in view of this administration’s passion for fairness and justice, the recruitment would be transparent, fair and inclusive.

He said the commission would conduct the recruitment interviews for 36 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) comprising of 1,167 vacancies.

The chairman said that the remaining 14 MDAs consisting of 494 vacancies would be handled by boards and parastatals legally constituted by law to do so.

He added that all the vacancies would be advertised in line with the state and federal character principles.

Fompun called on applicants to go to the Plateau Revenue Board to generate a Tax Identification Number (TIN) before coming to the commission to obtain the application form.