Photos: South-East traders visit Buhari

On 1:18 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari received in audience delegation of South-East Amalgamated Market Traders Association of Nigeria at the State House on Saturday.

President Buhari with Chief Emeka Offor as he receives in audience delegation of South-East Amalgamated Market Traders Association of Nigeria in State House on 2nd Nov 2018
President Buhari with L-R: Chief Emeka Offor, Senator Ken Nnamani and Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Chairman, South-East Amalgamated Market Traders Association as he receives in audience delegation of South-East Amalgamated Market Traders Association of Nigeria in State House on 2nd Nov 2018

