Photos: Sanwo-Olu at Igbo in Lagos

On 11:07 amIn News, Photos by adekunleComments

The Igbo in Lagos, on Saturday celebrated the Igbo Cultural Day at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The colourful event had virtually all masquerades in Igbo land on parade.

Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos chapter, Chief Everest Ozonweke said the event was to show the best of Igbo culture and get Igbos in Lagos to unite.

Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Jide Sanwo-Olu was at the event to celebrate with the Igbo.

Below are some one of the masquerades that entertained guests at the event.

Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu celebrating the Igbo cultural day at the National Stadium with Engr Joe Igbokwe and other Igbo leaders on Saturday, November 3, 2018
The Nmanwu masquerades at the Igbo Cultural day celebration at the National Stadium, Lagos on Saturday November 3, 2018
The Nmanwu masquerades at the Igbo Cultural day celebration at the National Stadium, Lagos on Saturday November 3, 2018


