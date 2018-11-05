Photos: Sanwo-Olu at Igbo in Lagos

The Igbo in Lagos, on Saturday celebrated the Igbo Cultural Day at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The colourful event had virtually all masquerades in Igbo land on parade.

Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos chapter, Chief Everest Ozonweke said the event was to show the best of Igbo culture and get Igbos in Lagos to unite.

Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Jide Sanwo-Olu was at the event to celebrate with the Igbo.

Below are some one of the masquerades that entertained guests at the event.