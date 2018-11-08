Photos: Prince Charles, Ghana and Nigerian tradition rulers

Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla landed Wednesday in The Gambia for the first leg of a week-long African tour aimed at strengthening ties with Commonwealth nations.

Photos below show how Prince Charles and his wife Camilla received or were receive by Ghana and Nigerian tradition rulers.

He and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were received Wednesday by Gambian President Adama Barrow and his wife Fatou Bah-Barrow.

The country, which is almost completely surrounded by Senegal along the West African coast, was readmitted to the Commonwealth in February, after abruptly leaving the organisation in 2013.

On Thursday, Prince Charles is to visit the Medical Research Council, a faculty of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, during what is his first visit to the country.

He and Camilla then went to Ghana before ending their trip in Nigeria on November 6 – 8.

They were expected to travel to Nigeria’s central city of Jos on Thursday, the last day of their stay, to discuss peace-building and conflict resolution.

“Due to operational constraints beyond our control, we have decided at this time not to include Jos during their royal highnesses’ visit to Nigeria,” said a British foreign office spokeswoman on Monday.

“We are delighted to have an exciting programme of activity in Abuja and Lagos which will showcase those issues close to the Prince’s and the Duchess’s hearts,” she said.

“The decision was taken upon advice from the Nigerian government and others involved in security and operational aspects of the visit.”

Jos, the Plateau state capital of about one million people, is nestled in the hills of central Nigeria and has frequently been the scene of violence.

Plateau state lies in Nigeria’s so-called Middle Belt that separates the predominantly Muslim north from the largely Christian south.

It has long been a hotbed of ethnic, sectarian and religious tensions that flare up during election season.

Nigerians are set to vote in hotly contested presidential polls in February 2019.