Photos: Police parade 59 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers

The Nigeria Police on Thursday paraded fifty-nine (59) kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling gangs including those responsible for the kidnap and murder of Vice Chairman of Abaji area council and other recent kidnapings and armed robberies in Kaduna, Niger, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States.
The name of the suspects are Bello Alhaji Lawal ‘M’ 60Yrs – Gang Leader, Armourer Of The Gang, Sadiq Danladi ‘M’ 29Yrs, Abubakar Mohammed ‘M’ 25Yrs, Abubakar Usman ‘M’ 28Yrs, Abdullahi Idris ‘M’ 50Yrs, Abubakar Suleiman ‘M’ 20Yrs, Ibrahim Babangida ‘M’ 26Yrs
According to Force Public Relations Officer, Ag. Dcp Jimoh Moshood at the Force Headquarters, Abuja he said that on 24th November, 2018, the IGP Special Strike Force on violent crimes attached to Operation Absolute Sanity in Gawu Babaginda, Niger State led by DCP Yusuf Kolo, working on actionable intelligence in a follow up of a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery and Kidnapping of the Vice Chairman of Abaji Area Council and four (4) others along Suleja-Minna Road, Niger State, trailed and arrested the suspects in their hideout at Tunga Maje Forest along Zuba-Gwagwalada Road, Abuja, where the syndicate plan their operations and keep hostage of their kidnap victims.
The suspects on sighting the Police Team opened fire and engage in a serious gun battle with the Police Team that lasted for over an hour. The superior gun power of the Police Team led to the death of three (3) of the vicious and notorious kidnapping/armed robbery gang members and the arrest of Seven (7) other members. Seven (7) AK47 Rifles and One Hundred and Eighteen (118) Rounds of Live Ammunition were recovered from their possession. Four (4) victims rescued from their captivity
The suspects arrested have confessed and admitted to be responsible for the kidnap of the Vice Chairman of Abaji Area Council and Four (4) others. They have also revealed their various criminal roles in the armed robbery/kidnap operations and murder of the Vice Chairman of Abaji Area council who was one of their victims in the kidnap operation.
Effort is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang indicted in the confessional statements of the arrested suspects. The four (4) other rescued victims have since been reunited with their families
They will all be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.
He also said that fifty-two (52) kidnapping/armed robbery and cattle rustling syndicate responsible for recent kidnapping/armed robbery in Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara And Sokoto States
1st GANG
i. ABDULRA’UF YUSUF ‘M’ 45YRS – Gang Leader, a Libya trained Gorilla Fighter
ii. BASHIRU AMINU ‘M’ 30YRS – BUYS AND SUPPLY FIREARMS AND AMMUNITION TO ARMED BANDITS AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE GROUP
iii. ALIYU SAIDU ‘M’ 33YRS
iv. MUSA ADAMU ‘M’ 35YRS
v. ISAH HARUNA ‘M’ 55YRS
vi. ABDULLAHI HARUNA ‘M’ 56YRS
vii. MOHAMMED TUKUR ‘M’ 25YRS
viii. ABDULLAHI BUHARI ‘M’ 27YRS
ix. ALIYU ABUDULLAHI ‘M’ 29YRS
x. TUKUR HASSAN ‘M’ 26YRS
xi. MANDE ALERI ‘M’ 30YRS
xii. SANI ALI ‘M’ 21YRS
xiii. SHEHU UMAR ‘M’ 30YRS
xiv. IBRAHIM GARBA ‘M’ 21YRS
xv. MOHAMMED SANI ‘M’ 30YRS
xvi. MOHHAMED BELLO ‘M’ 35YRS
xvii. SULE DAMBULE ‘M’ 48YRS
xviii. AHMADU BUBA ‘M’ 27YRS
xix. MOHAMMED BAUDE ‘M’ 63YRS
xx. ABUBAKAR UMAR ‘M’ 52YRS
xxi. ABUBAKAR TURAI ‘M’ 66YRS
xxii. ABUBAKAR SALA ‘M’ 37YRS
xxiii. IBRAHIM MOHAMMED ‘M’ 31YRS
xxiv. ABUBAKAR MANDE ‘M’ 20YRS
xxv. ABUBAKAR HUSSAINI ‘M’ 60YRS
xxvi. USMAN HASSAN ‘M’ 65YRS
xxvii. SHEHU ABUBAKAR ‘M’ 70YRS
xxviii. USMAN UMAR ‘M’ 18YRS
xxix. YAHAYA LAWAL ‘M’ 55YRS
2nd Gang
i. ISIYAKU SAMAILA ‘M’ 37 YRS
ii. MOHAMMED RILWANU ‘M’ 40YRS
iii. USMAN SANI ‘M’ 35YRS
iv. MOHAMMED SHUAIBU ‘M’ 49YRS
v. RABIU TUKUR ‘M’ 30YRS
vi. SURAJO SULEIMAN ‘M’ 45YRS
vii. ABDULLAHI YA’U ‘M’ 30YRS
viii. ABDULLAHI IBRAHIM ‘M’ 58YRS
ix. ABUBAKAR AHMED ‘M’ 42YRS
x. MUSA ABDULLAHI ‘M’ 48YRS
xi. ISAH WAZIRI ‘M’ 35YRS
xii. SHUAIBU IBRAHIM ‘M’ 25YRS
xiii. SHUAIBU USMAN ‘M’ 18YRS
xiv. FAISAL SURAJO ‘M’ 18YRS
xv. KAMALU ABDULMUMINI ‘M’ 30 YRS
xvi. IBRAHIM MUSA ‘M’ 28YRS
3rd GANG
i. ABDULKARIM ADAMU ‘M’ 27YRS
ii. SANI ALH LAWAL ‘M’ 20YRS
iii. UMAR GARBA ‘M’ 22YRS
iv. HUSSAINI MAMMAN ‘M’ 25YRS
v. SANI UMAR ‘M’ 23YRS
vi. MUSA IBRAHIM ‘M’ 28YRS
vii. UMAR KIRUWA ‘M’ 30YRS
EXHIBITS
i. Eight (8) AK47 Rifles
ii. One (1) G3 Rifle
iii. Two (2) Single Barrel Gun
iv. One (1) Dane Gun
v. One (1) Revolver Pistol
vi. One Hundred and Forty Five (145) Ammunition
vii. Five (5) Live Cartridges
viii. Sixteen (16) Swords
ix. Three (3) Operational Vehicles of the gangs
x. Two (2) Bajaj Motorcycle
xi. Charms
Consequent on recent complaints and reported cases of armed robbery/kidnapping, armed banditry, cattle rustling and other violent crimes in some parts of Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States, the IGP Special Strike Force on violent crimes attached to Operation Absolute Sanity, working on actionable intelligence further expanded its operations and relentlessly embarked on raids of criminal hideouts, identified kidnappers den and follow up on cases in its effort to continue to actualize its mandate to rid the country of unscrupulous elements, vicious and notorious criminals. These operations led to the arrest of the above mention Fifty-Two (52) criminal suspects.
The suspects have confessed and made useful statements to the Police Investigation Team on their various criminal roles in the recent incidents of kidnapping/armed robbery and other violent crimes in the mentioned States and the above listed exhibits recovered from their possessions. Some of these suspects arrested have also been on the watch list of the Police for quite some time now.
The operation is on-going and more efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gangs to bring them to justice. All suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.