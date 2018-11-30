Photos: Police parade 59 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers

The Nigeria Police on Thursday paraded fifty-nine (59) kidnapping, armed robbery and cattle rustling gangs including those responsible for the kidnap and murder of Vice Chairman of Abaji area council and other recent kidnapings and armed robberies in Kaduna, Niger, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States.

The name of the suspects are Bello Alhaji Lawal ‘M’ 60Yrs – Gang Leader, Armourer Of The Gang, Sadiq Danladi ‘M’ 29Yrs, Abubakar Mohammed ‘M’ 25Yrs, Abubakar Usman ‘M’ 28Yrs, Abdullahi Idris ‘M’ 50Yrs, Abubakar Suleiman ‘M’ 20Yrs, Ibrahim Babangida ‘M’ 26Yrs

According to Force Public Relations Officer, Ag. Dcp Jimoh Moshood at the Force Headquarters, Abuja he said that on 24th November, 2018, the IGP Special Strike Force on violent crimes attached to Operation Absolute Sanity in Gawu Babaginda, Niger State led by DCP Yusuf Kolo, working on actionable intelligence in a follow up of a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery and Kidnapping of the Vice Chairman of Abaji Area Council and four (4) others along Suleja-Minna Road, Niger State, trailed and arrested the suspects in their hideout at Tunga Maje Forest along Zuba-Gwagwalada Road, Abuja, where the syndicate plan their operations and keep hostage of their kidnap victims.

The suspects on sighting the Police Team opened fire and engage in a serious gun battle with the Police Team that lasted for over an hour. The superior gun power of the Police Team led to the death of three (3) of the vicious and notorious kidnapping/armed robbery gang members and the arrest of Seven (7) other members. Seven (7) AK47 Rifles and One Hundred and Eighteen (118) Rounds of Live Ammunition were recovered from their possession. Four (4) victims rescued from their captivity

The suspects arrested have confessed and admitted to be responsible for the kidnap of the Vice Chairman of Abaji Area Council and Four (4) others. They have also revealed their various criminal roles in the armed robbery/kidnap operations and murder of the Vice Chairman of Abaji Area council who was one of their victims in the kidnap operation.

Effort is being intensified to arrest other members of the gang indicted in the confessional statements of the arrested suspects. The four (4) other rescued victims have since been reunited with their families

They will all be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

He also said that fifty-two (52) kidnapping/armed robbery and cattle rustling syndicate responsible for recent kidnapping/armed robbery in Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara And Sokoto States

1st GANG

i. ABDULRA’UF YUSUF ‘M’ 45YRS – Gang Leader, a Libya trained Gorilla Fighter

ii. BASHIRU AMINU ‘M’ 30YRS – BUYS AND SUPPLY FIREARMS AND AMMUNITION TO ARMED BANDITS AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE GROUP

iii. ALIYU SAIDU ‘M’ 33YRS

iv. MUSA ADAMU ‘M’ 35YRS

v. ISAH HARUNA ‘M’ 55YRS

vi. ABDULLAHI HARUNA ‘M’ 56YRS

vii. MOHAMMED TUKUR ‘M’ 25YRS

viii. ABDULLAHI BUHARI ‘M’ 27YRS

ix. ALIYU ABUDULLAHI ‘M’ 29YRS

x. TUKUR HASSAN ‘M’ 26YRS

xi. MANDE ALERI ‘M’ 30YRS

xii. SANI ALI ‘M’ 21YRS

xiii. SHEHU UMAR ‘M’ 30YRS

xiv. IBRAHIM GARBA ‘M’ 21YRS

xv. MOHAMMED SANI ‘M’ 30YRS

xvi. MOHHAMED BELLO ‘M’ 35YRS

xvii. SULE DAMBULE ‘M’ 48YRS

xviii. AHMADU BUBA ‘M’ 27YRS

xix. MOHAMMED BAUDE ‘M’ 63YRS

xx. ABUBAKAR UMAR ‘M’ 52YRS

xxi. ABUBAKAR TURAI ‘M’ 66YRS

xxii. ABUBAKAR SALA ‘M’ 37YRS

xxiii. IBRAHIM MOHAMMED ‘M’ 31YRS

xxiv. ABUBAKAR MANDE ‘M’ 20YRS

xxv. ABUBAKAR HUSSAINI ‘M’ 60YRS

xxvi. USMAN HASSAN ‘M’ 65YRS

xxvii. SHEHU ABUBAKAR ‘M’ 70YRS

xxviii. USMAN UMAR ‘M’ 18YRS

xxix. YAHAYA LAWAL ‘M’ 55YRS

2nd Gang

i. ISIYAKU SAMAILA ‘M’ 37 YRS

ii. MOHAMMED RILWANU ‘M’ 40YRS

iii. USMAN SANI ‘M’ 35YRS

iv. MOHAMMED SHUAIBU ‘M’ 49YRS

v. RABIU TUKUR ‘M’ 30YRS

vi. SURAJO SULEIMAN ‘M’ 45YRS

vii. ABDULLAHI YA’U ‘M’ 30YRS

viii. ABDULLAHI IBRAHIM ‘M’ 58YRS

ix. ABUBAKAR AHMED ‘M’ 42YRS

x. MUSA ABDULLAHI ‘M’ 48YRS

xi. ISAH WAZIRI ‘M’ 35YRS

xii. SHUAIBU IBRAHIM ‘M’ 25YRS

xiii. SHUAIBU USMAN ‘M’ 18YRS

xiv. FAISAL SURAJO ‘M’ 18YRS

xv. KAMALU ABDULMUMINI ‘M’ 30 YRS

xvi. IBRAHIM MUSA ‘M’ 28YRS

3rd GANG

i. ABDULKARIM ADAMU ‘M’ 27YRS

ii. SANI ALH LAWAL ‘M’ 20YRS

iii. UMAR GARBA ‘M’ 22YRS

iv. HUSSAINI MAMMAN ‘M’ 25YRS

v. SANI UMAR ‘M’ 23YRS

vi. MUSA IBRAHIM ‘M’ 28YRS

vii. UMAR KIRUWA ‘M’ 30YRS

EXHIBITS

i. Eight (8) AK47 Rifles

ii. One (1) G3 Rifle

iii. Two (2) Single Barrel Gun

iv. One (1) Dane Gun

v. One (1) Revolver Pistol

vi. One Hundred and Forty Five (145) Ammunition

vii. Five (5) Live Cartridges

viii. Sixteen (16) Swords

ix. Three (3) Operational Vehicles of the gangs

x. Two (2) Bajaj Motorcycle

xi. Charms

Consequent on recent complaints and reported cases of armed robbery/kidnapping, armed banditry, cattle rustling and other violent crimes in some parts of Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States, the IGP Special Strike Force on violent crimes attached to Operation Absolute Sanity, working on actionable intelligence further expanded its operations and relentlessly embarked on raids of criminal hideouts, identified kidnappers den and follow up on cases in its effort to continue to actualize its mandate to rid the country of unscrupulous elements, vicious and notorious criminals. These operations led to the arrest of the above mention Fifty-Two (52) criminal suspects.

The suspects have confessed and made useful statements to the Police Investigation Team on their various criminal roles in the recent incidents of kidnapping/armed robbery and other violent crimes in the mentioned States and the above listed exhibits recovered from their possessions. Some of these suspects arrested have also been on the watch list of the Police for quite some time now.

The operation is on-going and more efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gangs to bring them to justice. All suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.