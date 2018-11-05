Breaking News
Photos: Osinbajo, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu bring TraderMoni to Lagos

On 7:17 pm

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), accompanied by Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in the State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday launched the The Federal Government special enterprise and empowerment programme otherwise known as TraderMoni in three additional markets in Lagos.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (middle); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (left) and APC Governorship Candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right), acknowledging cheers from Market Men and Women during the launch of the TraderMoni Scheme in Ketu, Bariga and Oshodi Markets in Lagos, on Monday, November 5, 2018.
Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (middle); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (left) and APC Governorship Candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right), interacting with traders during the launch of the TraderMoni Scheme in Ketu, Bariga and Oshodi Markets in Lagos, on Monday, November 5, 2018.
Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (middle); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (left) and APC Governorship Candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) interacting with Traders during the launch of the TraderMoni Scheme in Ketu, Bariga and Oshodi Markets in Lagos, on Monday, November 5, 2018.
Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (2nd right); Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd left); APC Governorship Candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (right) and Executive Director, Micro Enterprises Bank of Industry, Mrs. Toyin Adeniji (left) during the launch of the TraderMoni Scheme in Ketu, Bariga and Oshodi Markets in Lagos, on Monday, November 5, 2018.

