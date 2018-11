Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s son, Olujonwo met President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja and pledged to campaign for his re-election.

The younger Obasanjo, son of Mrs Taiwo Obasanjo, has already identified with the campaign team.

The 34 year-old only visited today to meet the President and pledge his support, contrary to the position of his father, who is vehemently against Buhari.