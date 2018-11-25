Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Obasanjo, Jonathan others at Alhaji Atiku Abubakar 7th Wazirin Adamawa turbaning

On 7:52 pmIn News by adekunleComments

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was made the Wazirin Adamawa in Yola on Sunday here are photos of those that attended the event.

Atiku is a true patriot, tested democrat and nationalist – Speaker Dogara

Atiku

Obasanjo, Jonathan, Sambo, others, grace Atiku’s turbaning

L – R, Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki. Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Lamido of Adamawa, Alh. Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha at the turbaning ceremony of former Vice President & PDP Presidential Candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar as Wazirin Adamawa in Yola, Adamawa State on 25th Nov. 2018.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.